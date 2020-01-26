Shemekia Copeland: a new-generation ‘Queen of the Blues’

Shemekia Copeland:

It was about second grade when I realized I wasn't like the other children. Because I had this one teacher that hosted a talent day. And she would have all the kids get up and do something in front of the class. The boys would get up and they would rap. And the comedians would do arm-farts. And of course all the girls, the girls would get up and they'd sing pretty love songs. I was watching this. And I'm, well, I can't sing pretty and I don't know how to rap. So what am I gonna do? So I get up there finally toward the end of the year. I built up my courage. And I got up there. And I said, "I'm a woman. I can make love to a crocodile." You know, it was an old Koko Taylor song. And I got myself in a lot of trouble.