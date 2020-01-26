Student Reporting Labs series explores stereotypes in school

Hari Sreenivasan:

American students today are more comfortable than ever celebrating their identities in terms of race, class, sexual orientation or gender. But stereotypes continue. So as the 2020 census and election loom, NewsHour's own Student Reporting Labs asked high schoolers across the country to share their thoughts about stereotypes. Their 'No Labels Attached' series explores the stereotypes that pervade the lives of young people and how they're affected by them.