Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers rousing speech after winning Emmy for role in Abbott Elementary

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
At the Emmy Awards Monday night, Sheryl Lee Ralph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the groundbreaking ABC series "Abbott Elementary," which uses humor to take on the issues confronting public education and equity. Geoff Bennett spoke with Ralph last spring for PBS Weekend as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
