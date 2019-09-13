Shields and Brooks on Democratic debate, Bolton’s departure

Mark Shields:

No, Judy, somehow, since the last two debates, the Democratic candidates discovered that there had been one Democrat since Franklin Roosevelt who twice won the White House with over 50 percent of the vote.

His name was Barack Obama. He was the big winner last night. All of a sudden, he became the most popular guy. Everybody wanted a piece of Barack Obama, which worked to Joe Biden's advantage, because Joe Biden is obviously the closest in everybody's mind, and in actuality, to Barack Obama.

So I thought — I thought that, to me, was the most — there wasn't a game-changer, I did not believe. I think Elizabeth Warren set out — she's got — probably maximized your support, based upon her plans and ideas, which are, let's be frank, if a Senate will not pass with 93 percent support in the country for background checks, will not pass it, the likelihood of passing these comprehensive, sweeping changes is remote, at best.

But, at the same time, she filled out her persona, personal resume. She's been all message and little messenger. I thought her messenger part was filled in last night very well.

Bernie Sanders is all message and not messenger. I don't argue with David in his assessment of who did well. I thought Pete Buttigieg…