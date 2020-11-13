Shields and Brooks on election results, Trump’s resistance

David Brooks:

Well, there was people playing "Glory Days," a Springsteen song, in my neighborhood, too. And so, at least in urban America, there's a lot of joy.

Five points is a pretty good victory, bigger than I thought it would be on election night or thereabouts. And so it's a good Biden win.

I happen to think Joe Biden was the only Democratic nominee who could have won this election. There was a lot more pro-Trump support than we thought. There was not a great pro-Democratic Party generic support as much as we thought.

I think the Democrats need to get over this idea that they are the emerging majority party. This idea has been around because of demographic things or other things. And there's been an assumption that demography is on our side, and I think it's just time to accept that's just not going to happen.

We're going to be a pretty 50/50 country. I will believe a change when I see it. And it's becoming more polarized on education, with Democrats becoming the party more and more of the college-educated, the Republicans becoming more and more the college — the high school-educated.

And, geography, the urban/rural divide is wider than ever. And so we are just locked into some sort of either gridlock or compromise. We will see. But it's 50/50 almost.