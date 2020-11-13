Shields and Brooks on election results, Trump’s resistance

Mark Shields:
Judy, that Donald Trump is going out as a sore loser.
I think he's making a serious mistake. And his future obviously is not bright. I mean, he could talk about '24, but there's an awful lot of investigations and judicial action between now and 2024.
But Mitch McConnell is kind of fascinating. If you go back to December of 2008, which I did — and you're free to look at it — the Senate had a send-off for Joe Biden, who had just been elected vice president. And senators made their statements.
Mitch McConnell wrote his own statement. It was quite moving and quite personal about Joe Biden, and that Joe Biden was the rare creature who could reach across the aisle to Jesse Helms or to Strom Thurmond or to me, and he became my friend.
I think this will be tested. I really do. I think he's awfully — he's key. He's important in this.
And one thing that was lost in the campaign is that Joe Biden is one of the great retail politicians of his generation. He is wonderful with people, people of all sorts. He was deprived of that in the campaign. We never saw it. We never saw him with people in the campaign. They ran a good campaign, a disciplined campaign.
But I think, when you get Joe Biden in the White House, as president, and bringing those personal skills together, I think the chances are improved. And I'm more optimistic, I guess, maybe than David is.
