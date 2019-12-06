Shields and Brooks on impeachment evidence, Pelosi’s powerful moment

Mark Shields:

I mean, the Republicans have been united, I mean, so, I don't know if there's headway to make in the nation.

Their position is pretty clear. They're going to stick with the president regardless. It's kind of fascinating to me. There's a little vignette, I think, that sort of encompasses and explains this whole thing.

In the 2018 election, in the 11th District of New Jersey, it was a Republican seat been held for 25 years. The Democrats nominated a rather remarkable candidate, a Navel Academy graduate, a mother of four, who had been a helicopter pilot and a federal prosecutor.

And Nancy Pelosi supported her. But before the election, Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, called Nancy Pelosi and said, I'm getting an awful lot of criticism. I'm going to have to announce I will not support you for speaker if I do win.

Nancy Pelosi said, oh, Mikie, forget about it, go win, that's what matters. All right?

That same election, in Utah, Mia Love, the only black Republican woman in the Congress, in a district that was incredibly fought, 290,000 votes cast, she lost by one-third of 1 percent.

And Donald Trump, in his first press conference after the election, said, Mia Love didn't show me any love, and she lost.

I mean, that just sort of encapsulates where we are, I think, on the two combatants. And it is. It's Pelosi against Trump. Let's be very blunt about it. They talk about the chairman and all the rest of it, but it is Pelosi against Trump.