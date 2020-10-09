Shields and Brooks on pandemic partisanship, VP debate

Judy Woodruff:

Each week lately brings such a whirlwind of news, it is hard to make sense of it all.

Just this evening, the Commission on Presidential Debates has officially canceled next week's debate, following President Trump saying that he would not participate in a virtual event.

Thankfully, we have the analysis of Shields and Brooks. That is syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you, after another-news filled week.

Mark, you just listened to the report from Wisconsin, Yamiche's report. What is your sense of voters' take on how the president has handled coronavirus and how it's affecting their vote?