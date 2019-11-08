Shields and Brooks on public impeachment hearings, Kentucky election results

David Brooks:

Even more guilty than last week. New and improved guilt.

I mean, we're learning the same story over and over again, but we're learning it with more evidence, strength and more underlining, that the quid pro quo really was a quid pro quo. It was not just a phone call. It was not just a few meetings. It was a concerted campaign.

The questions remaining to me are, where did it all start? Did Donald Trump think of this conspiracy theory in his head? Did somebody else direct it to him? And so how did it get in his head?

Second, how clear a role did Giuliani play? Will the Republicans try to throw Giuliani under the bridge — or under the bus, whatever you throw people under, and say, it wasn't Trump, it was Giuliani, and it was Giuliani serving his clients?

And so those are still remaining. I think we have learned nothing dramatically new. It just reinforced what we already knew.