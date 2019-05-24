Shields and Brooks on Trump-Pelosi feud, 2020 Democrats

Judy Woodruff:

And now we turn to the analysis of Shields and Brooks. That's syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Hello to both of you.

So, we are trying to work our way through a conversation with each one of these candidates.

Mark, there are now, as we said, 23 of them. We talked to Eric Swalwell tonight, Kirsten Gillibrand last night.

I'm not going to say they are one-issue candidates, but they are — in his case, you heard him talk about gun control, Kirsten Gillibrand emphasizing women's issues.

What are you hearing from them? Is it smart for them to seize on one issue or not?