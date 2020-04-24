Shields and Brooks on Trump’s briefings, coronavirus aid

David Brooks:

Yes, and I'm happy about it. I don't want life-or-death decisions made by a guy who thinks this can be solved by drinking disinfectant. So, if you can get it out of the White House, we're getting it into safer and better hands.

There's like division of powers here. The federal government is there to dole out money and to organize some of the testing and things like that. And so far, it's doing a reasonably good job of doling out a lot of money.

But the states are there to make the decisions about their own states. If you had people in Wyoming deciding — thinking that Washington was going to determine their life or death, they'd rebel against Washington. If you had a lot of progressive areas thinking that Donald Trump was going to determine life-or-death decisions, they would rebel against Donald Trump.

So, I think it's just much better to be doing this on the local level.

The one final thing I will say, we tend to gin up conflict. But, in this, I think we're overstating how much conflict there is in America. Americans, considered how polarized, we're amazingly united right now; 98 percent of Democrats and 82 percent of Republicans support the social distancing; 90 percent of Americans, complete bipartisan consensus, believe that, if we loosened too much, there'd be a second wave; 76 percent of Americans say, even if their governor did loosen, they wouldn't go out.

And so, to me, the big story here is that we're sort of hanging together through this.