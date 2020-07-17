Shields and Brooks on Trump’s declining support, Biden’s campaign strategy

Mark Shields:

Well, I think — first of all, I stand corrected on Joe Biden.

He finished a weak fifth in Iowa — a fourth in Iowa, a weak fifth in New Hampshire. He was given up for dead by many of us, and I think probably yours truly included, and went on to win in South Carolina and sweep to the nomination, without ever compromising and capitulating on the shiny objects of Medicare for all or whatever else. He had the resistance of standing against that.

I think, as we look at it right now, that Donald Trump, voters have really made up their mind about him. The five polls, national polls this month, Donald Trump is 37, 39, 40, 41, and 40. They have made up their mind they don't want Donald Trump for another — another term.

And I think Joe Biden is very much in the position that Ronald Reagan was in 1980. The voters had decided — it was a very close race between Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Voters had really decided they didn't want Carter to come back for a second term, but they had doubts and reservations.

In that one debate, Ronald Reagan put those doubts to rest by showing that he was nonthreatening, didn't want to start World War III, and was a reasonable person.

And, quite bluntly, that's what Joe Biden has to do. He can win by not being Donald Trump. But he could win a real victory by being decisive and effective in the debate. And those debates are going to be the only time that there's going to be really a major event involving the two candidates all year.

We're not going to have the rallies and the bandwagons and the bands and the balloons. This is going to be it.

And I would — Peter Hart said, Joe Biden ought to just spent three hours every day just preparing and repairing and comparing and getting his story down, because that will be the test.