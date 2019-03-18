Shunned by country radio, female artists in Nashville are looking to break through

Judy Woodruff:

One of the biggest winners and better stories at this year's Grammy Awards was Kacey Musgraves, a country artist who took home best Album of the Year.

But the reality for many women in country music is very different, especially when it comes to getting on the radio.

Jeffrey Brown, who profiled Kacey Musgraves last month, has a report on Nashville's gender imbalance and what's being done to address it.

It's part of our regular series on arts and culture, Canvas.