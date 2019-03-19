Silenced at ‘the university of whispers,’ an Assad prison survivor can now tell his story

Amna Nawaz:

And now to anther story from Syria, one of inhuman suffering and near superhuman perseverance.

A warning before we go further: The account you are about to hear may upset many viewers.

It's been eight years since the uprising against Bashar al-Assad began. The brutal war that followed has killed hundreds of thousands, forced millions from their homes, and led to the imprisonment, torture, and murder by Assad's regime of thousands more.

Now, even as the Syrian leader secures his gains, international efforts at accountability are beginning. Many hope those could one day lead to justice.

From Oslo, special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.