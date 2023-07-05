Skyrocketing cost of living threatens Austin’s status as live music capital of the world

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Laura Barrón-López
Tess Conciatori
Sam Lane
For more than a decade, the Austin area has been the fastest-growing large metro region in the country. That explosion has brought sweeping changes to the Texas capital and its renowned music scene. Laura Barrón-López reports for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
