Cassette tapes make unexpected comeback in era of music streaming

Stephanie Sy
Madison Staten
Lena I. Jackson
In an era of music streaming and digital downloads, an old format is once again becoming popular. Modern music audiences are rewinding and hitting play on a cassette tape revival. Stephanie Sy reports for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
