Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner discusses winning gold at the Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner:

Wow. That moment I think was sweeter than it ever could have been, being what happened two days prior, when I made a small mistake in the individual race, where I was showing lots of speed, and I got eliminated and didn't get to go to the medal rounds.

And, to me, for being my fourth Olympics, I don't know if I have another shot. So there was a lot riding on that. So, my emotions came out. People got to see me do a very hard interview to do and a lot of emotions came out.

And, me, I'm proud that those came out, because everyone got to see what we go through as athletes. And — but when I got to sit there and watch Lindsey, it's no one better to have in the gate than the greatest snowboard cross racer of all time. She's the winningest snowboard cross racer ever.

And to have her as my teammate lightens a little bit and makes it a little more fun, so you're enjoying yourself and you're riding better. And then, when I got to the bottom, and I got to watch her go, I knew it was going to take smart racing on the course, because the snow came in.

And she — man, she shined. And it was awesome. To be able to bring this home to my community has been so emotional. I got a hero's welcome, thousands of people in the streets for 60 miles to my house, following fire trucks, ambulance, city workers, all these people that have been there to support me.

This is a dream come true, and U.P. is shining gold right now.