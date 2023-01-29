Why Oregon is the worst-ranked state for youth mental health

John Yang
By —

John Yang

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

By —

Andrew Corkery

Warning: This story includes discussions of suicide and depression.

Audio

Depression and anxiety among adolescents was already at crisis levels before the pandemic, but it surged amid the isolation, disruption and hardship of COVID. For our new series, "Early Warnings: America’s Youth Mental Health Crisis,” William Brangham traveled to Oregon to find out why it ranks among the worst states for youth mental health and what’s being done to help those in need.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch