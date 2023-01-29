Why Oregon is the worst-ranked state for youth mental health

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
William Brangham
William Brangham
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
Warning: This story includes discussions of suicide and depression.
Depression and anxiety among adolescents was already at crisis levels before the pandemic, but it surged amid the isolation, disruption and hardship of COVID. For our new series, "Early Warnings: America’s Youth Mental Health Crisis,” William Brangham traveled to Oregon to find out why it ranks among the worst states for youth mental health and what’s being done to help those in need.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more