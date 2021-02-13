Some cities made hazard pay for essential workers mandatory— what companies, and local governments, have to say about it.

Molly Kinder:
There's no question that there are millions of essential workers who are risking their health for very low wages. I find that to be a moral indignity. As a society, all of us in society are benefiting from that work. We're able to stay healthy, stay fed. Many of us are able to stay working at home because of this work. As a society, do we owe it to them to make sure they're paid extra?
I've written several times at Brookings calling for Congress to pass federally-funded hazard pay so that all low wage essential workers could access that additional pay. I think the challenge for some of these local governments is that hasn't happened. There has been no federal money dedicated to hazard pay. A lot of employers of essential workers have struggled in the pandemic, nursing homes, hospitals, social service agencies, restaurants that are struggling just to keep their doors open. We've identified some of these very profitable, large retail and grocery companies like the Wal-Mart's and Amazons of the world. And I think there's a real place for those companies to step forward and share their profits and hazard pay.
But many other essential workers are deserving of hazard pay, the challenges without public money to help finance it, some employers would struggle to pay for it. So these mandates are trying to thread that line of sparing some of those employers that might struggle to pay extra and targeting the employers that do have them have the resources. Did they get that right? It's not clear. I think there are some easy ways to include more essential workers and some ways that maybe some public money can come in to reimburse struggling employers.
