Some cities made hazard pay for essential workers mandatory— what companies, and local governments, have to say about it.

Molly Kinder:

So the reason I think that you're seeing this momentum on the west coast of city and county governments passing these mandates, requiring some of the large grocery chains to pay hazard pay is because, frankly, a lot of them are not voluntarily doing so on their own.

So despite the fact that at Brookings, we documented that the major grocery chains have earned enormous profits during the pandemic and largely because of the pandemic, they typically ended their hazard pay in the spring and summer. Since then, the pandemic has grown worse. We are still not yet at a place where grocery workers can go to work and not risk their lives and their family's lives. And despite these big profits, they are not typically passing that extra wealth onto their workers in the form of hazard pay. So some city and county governments are stepping up to say, we're going to require you to do so.