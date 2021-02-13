Trump acquitted: 7 GOPers vote to convict, McConnell condemns but votes not guilty

Ryan Goodman:

So that was a strange set of events that took place this morning where we even had a resolution adopted by the Senate chamber for witnesses and then a very quick reversal and a standing down so that there would be no more witnesses called or no witnesses called at all. And that was a sharp change in the way in which the trial was handled, because we could now be living in a universe in which it would be phase two of the impeachment trial, and the American public would have gotten the opportunity to hear live testimony from actual witnesses. And that didn't happen in the end.

So at the end of the day, it ended up being what most expected, which was no witnesses, but it certainly raised expectations and then dashed a lot of people's expectations or people on the reverse side dashed their concerns and then raised their concerns. So it was a very bizarre, topsy-turvy morning.