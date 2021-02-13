Trump acquitted: 7 GOPers vote to convict, McConnell condemns but votes not guilty

Ryan Goodman:
I think that's a great question.
So the way I see it is that I think it was very good for the country in that we got the record and the events put on trial. And we have a pretty powerful statement by the Senate, which is a strong bipartisan statement on the part of the Senate that President Trump is guilty as charged for inciting an insurrection in our country. And that will be understood now in history.
And another good aspect, I believe, of the trial is another way in which we can defeat the big lie, which is understood as a big lie, the idea that the election was stolen from President Trump. And that's an important, highly important part of public education. So that that was presented by the House managers and the president's lawyers did not try to contest that. And in fact, we now have important public statements from people like Leader McConnell saying that the big lie was just that, a big lie, a true conspiracy perpetrated against many of Trump's supporters by President Trump. And I think that's very important for our country.
And, yes, Mitch McConnell had made a similar statement before, but this is a solemn moment and a speech that he'll be remembered for and a very powerful speech for history.
