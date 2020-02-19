Some people may be catching novel coronavirus without symptoms. That would be a problem

William Brangham:

There are still many, many questions researchers have about this viral outbreak. But we do have new information from the Chinese government about the virus' mortality rate, and other important concerns.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious diseases at the NIH. He joins me again tonight from the NIH campus.

Dr. Fauci, thank you very much for being here.

Chinese officials seem increasingly confident that they're able to get their hands around this outbreak. They think they're going to contain it and seemingly arguing that the number of new cases is going to plateau pretty soon.

Do you agree with that?