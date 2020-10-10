Some urban life resumes in rebel area after temporary Armenia – Azerbaijan truce

Simon Ostrovsky:

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Moscow overnight to hammer out a cease-fire, which came into effect earlier today at noon. Up until the noon deadline, hostilities continued. You could hear sirens here in Shushi and in the capital of the self-declared Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Stepanakert.

Ever since noon, it seems like that ceasefire has been holding.

However, along the frontline, where we don't have access, the defense ministries of both countries claim fighting continues.

Nevertheless, the cease-fire is a respite for those in urban areas. We've seen ordinary residents come back out into the streets after spending over a week in bomb shelters.

Just yesterday, this church in Shushi was struck twice by a rocket or by shelling, and we're told that four or five people were injured here. One of them a journalist who was injured seriously. I'm holding in my hands pieces of the weapon that destroyed this building partially.

We spoke earlier to the deacon of this church.