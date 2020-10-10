Hurricane Delta: Another blow to storm-battered Gulf Coast

Jen Carfagno:

The storm surge has so much power. Just think about the force of water, just think about trying to walk when you're at the beach and you walk in the water coming up to the edge and it moves you. Right? I mean, that level of force is there.

But think about it up 6 feet, 7 feet, even up to 11 feet. We know it's possible with this. So that's really the big concern is those communities right there by the water that were prone to storm surge to begin with was they were going to get anywhere from 8 to 11 feet of storm surge into their homes.