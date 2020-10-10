How Maine’s unique voting system may play out this election

Steven Mistler:

Well, right now, President Trump is in big trouble in Maine statewide. Joe Biden has a ten to 12 point lead here, according to the latest polls.

But Maine is also very unique in the sense that it divides its electoral votes. It's one of just two states that does that. And in the 2nd Congressional District, we have just two here, President Trump is actually running neck and neck with Joe Biden. And that result could be a big deal going forward if there happens to be a very close race in the Electoral College.

I mean, it's four years ago President Trump campaigned here a half dozen times and was able to win that 2nd Congressional District, which has one electoral vote, which would've figured pretty prominently if there was a close race that time. It wasn't–he didn't need it then, but he might need it this year.