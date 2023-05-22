South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott becomes latest Republican to launch presidential campaign

Amna Nawaz:

Another hat in the ring as the presidential race starts to take shape.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced today that he will be vying for the Republican nomination. He joins several other candidates seeking to be the name at the top of the ticket come 2024.

Lisa Desjardins is back with this report.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Presidential Candidate: And I'm running for president of the United States of America!

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)