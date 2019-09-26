South Korea’s foreign minister on how to reduce nuclear tensions with North Korea

Kang Kyung-Wha:

Well, I think, first of all, thank you for having me.

But the summits, I think, beyond the pageantry, the significance of that is, of course, that it builds and maintains the trust between the top leaders of the two countries.

I think the North Korean commitment to continue the dialogue to reach a deal is there. Their recent public messagings have confirmed that. So we very much expect the working-level discussions to resume from where things were left off in Hanoi at the end of February.

So I think President Trump's messaging also confirms the readiness on the side of the United States to pick up where things were left off in Hanoi.

And we expect, because Hanoi didn't end in agreement, but I think the silver lining to that was, the two sides came out of it with a much better understanding on the expectations on the other side of the aisle, so that, when the negotiations resume, there could be quick progress on all three, four tracks of the agreement that was reached in their first summit meeting in Singapore in June last year.