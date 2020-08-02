SpaceX Crew Dragon is heading home, hopes to land Sunday

Dave Mosher:

Well, what we're first going to see is an undocking procedure, which is this the Crew Dragon spaceship, moving away from the International Space Station. And then that starts a journey of anywhere from 6 to 30 hours before they actually land back on Earth.

We're not going to see a lot of those stages after they leave the space station just because they're in space. But what's going to happen is the spaceship is going to get rid of this trunk, the cylindrical thing full of the solar panels and the fuel and all the stuff, and then it's going to start entering the atmosphere. And shortly after that, we're going to start getting telescopic views of the Crew Dragon coming back.

It's gonna look like a red hot kind of white dot in the sky. And NASA is going to try to follow this all the way to the ground. They're going to deploy the parachutes. We're going to see those parachutes come out from ground cameras, cameras on boats and airplanes.

And we're going to see the splashdown in the ocean and see a bunch of boats diverging on that that capsule to get those astronauts out of there before they puke their guts out and get them back to recovery boat, get them all checked out by some doctors and we're going to see a lot of that footage. And then we're gonna see them whisked away to land via helicopter from that recovery boat.