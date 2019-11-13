Speier questions why White House won’t let Mulvaney, Bolton testify in inquiry

Rep. Jackie Speier:

Well, I have two responses.

First of all, we have the actual script, the summary of President Trump's call with Mr. Zelensky, where he sets out that "I want a favor, though," and then asks for an investigation.

As you pointed out, he wasn't asking for an exhaustive review of corruption in Ukraine. He was asking for a specific focus of an investigation on Biden and on Hunter Biden. So that's number one.

Number two, if they want to have persons who had direct knowledge, we would love to have Mick Mulvaney come and testify. We would love to have John Bolton come and testify. But, again, it is the White House, it's the president who has said that they cannot come and testify before the committee.

The two persons that we had today from the State Department had a total of 77 years of service to this country. And they came because of a subpoena issued each of them. They defied the White House, because they recognize their obligation to the Constitution and to the American people.