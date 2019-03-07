Spike in horse fatalities at Santa Anita Park casts shadow over racing industry

John Yang:

This was to be a big week at Santa Anita Park outside Los Angeles. A major prep race for the Kentucky Derby was set for Saturday. Instead, it will be silent, all racing and training suspended indefinitely.

Since December 26, 21 horses have died while training or racing. That's almost double the track's fatalities in all of 2018. The most recent race fatality was this past weekend. A horse named Eskenforadrink was in the lead, when she broke down. The 4-year-old filly's ankle was injured beyond repair. She had to be euthanized.

The spike in devastating bone fractures at Santa Anita is renewing focus on the racing industry's practices. Public attention was heightened in 2008 when the filly Eight Belles had to be put down after finishing second in the nationally televised Kentucky Derby.

Santa Anita is the home track for Bob Baffert, who's trained two Triple Crown winners.