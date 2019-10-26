Spoon survives and thrives in the new music economy

Christopher Booker:

Even if you have not set foot in a record store in 20 years, you have invariably heard the music of Spoon, in commercials, on television, in movies, or maybe even during presidential candidate Pete Buttiegieg's debate warm up. Few bands have navigated the profound digital disruption of the music industry quite as well as Spoon. Their story is a testament to the new realities of what it means to be a successful band. Founded in 1993 by singer and songwriter Britt Daniel and drummer Jim Eno, Spoon's story almost stopped as it was starting, the band was famously dropped by Elektra Records in 1998. But rather than calling it quits, they kept going, recording on their own without a label.