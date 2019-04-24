Sri Lanka remains on edge as authorities investigate bombing suspects

Judy Woodruff:

In Sri Lanka, investigators learned more today about the Islamist militants they blame for Easter Sunday's suicide bombings. The death toll has now grown to 359, and at least 58 people have been arrested.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said today the attacks were likely — quote — "at the very least inspired by the Islamic State group."

Debi Edward of Independent Television News reports from Colombo in Sri Lanka.