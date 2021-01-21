Stacey Abrams on Biden’s leadership, Georgia’s election and challenging voter suppression

Judy Woodruff:

As President Biden tries to pass major legislation in the months ahead, he will have to navigate the narrowest of margins in the Senate.

But the fact that he has an advantage at all is due in large part to Democrats winning both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia earlier this month.

Stacey Abrams is the founder of several voting rights organizations, including Fair Fight, that fueled higher voter registration and turnout in Georgia and elsewhere. She ran for governor of Georgia in 2018, lost by less than 2 percentage points, after serving as the state House minority leader.

Her work is a big focus of a new documentary, "All In: The Fight for Democracy," which she produced. It can be seen on Amazon.

And Stacey Abrams joins me now.

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

I want to talk to you about the documentary.

But, first, let's talk about yesterday, the inauguration. What did it say to you? What do you make of this new administration so far? And is anything missing?