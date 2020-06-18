Stacey Abrams on ‘reformation and transformation’ in American policing

Judy Woodruff:

As Election Day in Georgia ticked by last Tuesday, a week ago, problems with absentee ballots, new voting machines and long lines made for an even longer night. It was the latest test of the readiness of election systems before November.

It was also a familiar feeling for Stacey Abrams. She was the Democratic nominee for Georgia's governor in 2018, and then she founded Fair Fight Action, an organization working to protect voting rights.

Her newest book, "Our Time Is Now," just made The New York Times bestseller list. And she joins us from Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams, thank you so much for joining us.

You write in the book, the country is undergoing massive cultural change, and you say it has the ability to effect permanent change, after historically fumbling the pursuit of social equality.

What did you mean by that?