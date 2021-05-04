Stacey Abrams: Voting rights not a question of partisanship, but of ‘peopleship’

Stacey Abrams:

What we saw in January of 2021, the juxtaposition of the election of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the first Black senator from Georgia, the first Jewish senator from Georgia, eclipsed hours later by sedition seditionists who stormed the Capitol and murdered law enforcement officers, this insurrection, has now taken root in our states.

And this is no longer a question of partisanship. It is not a question of which party is electing their leaders. It's a question of citizenship, who has the right to be heard in our nation. And while we, unfortunately, had silence during much of the debate here in Georgia, I believe the amplification of that issue and the ability to point out the direct connection, the DNA between denying access to the right to vote and the changing of outcomes for the most vulnerable communities is why we're hearing corporations speak out more forcefully and precipitously.

What's happening in Texas is important because what it signals is that we are no longer viewing voting rights as simply a question of partisanship. We are seeing it as a question of peopleship. The quality of our democracy is dictated not by the people who have the easiest time voting, but how hard we're willing to work to make certain that no one has a difficult time casting a ballot.