‘Stranger at the Gate’ explores how a potential tragedy became a powerful act of kindness

Amna Nawaz
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Among the slate of films that could win an Oscar on Sunday, one new documentary looks at how a potentially deadly encounter led to a surprising and inspiring ending. Amna Nawaz spoke with the duo behind the film, "Stranger at the Gate," as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
