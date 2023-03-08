‘Stranger at the Gate’ explores how a potential tragedy became a powerful act of kindness

Among the slate of films that could win an Oscar on Sunday, one new documentary looks at how a potentially deadly encounter led to a surprising and inspiring ending. Amna Nawaz spoke with the duo behind the film, "Stranger at the Gate," as part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

