Stretch of I-95 in Philadelphia reopens 12 days after overpass collapse

Geoff Bennett:

From the beginning, the reconstruction of six lanes of I-95 has beaten deadlines. After a truck carrying gasoline flipped and caught fire on a highway exit two weeks ago, causing part of the bridge to collapse, officials estimated it would take months to repair it.

Philadelphians braced for a summer of traffic slowdowns, and officials warned of supply chain disruptions from trucks diverted from a stretch of interstate that supported 160,000 vehicles a day on average. But, within days, the old bridge had been demolished, a contractor hired.

Union crews worked in shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And a livestream of the around-the-clock effort to rebuild the roadway had become a local sensation.