Biden highlights infrastructure spending at century-old train tunnel due for replacement

Geoff Bennett:

President Biden was in Baltimore today to highlight a major railway tunnel reconstruction project that will be paid for in part by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The project will replace a century-old tunnel connecting Philadelphia and Washington, a familiar route for the president, who spent years as a senator commuting via Amtrak from Delaware to the U.S. Capitol.

Following all of this closely in Baltimore is White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez.

So, Laura, tell us about President Biden's announcement today in Baltimore.