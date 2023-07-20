Student journalist discusses reporting that led to Stanford president’s resignation

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne will resign next month over the questionable handling of flawed scientific research. The investigation began last year after the campus newspaper “The Stanford Daily” investigated claims of research misconduct in past academic papers. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Theo Baker, the student journalist who first published the allegations.

