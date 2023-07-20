Student journalist discusses reporting that led to Stanford president’s resignation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne will resign next month over the questionable handling of flawed scientific research. The investigation began last year after the campus newspaper “The Stanford Daily” investigated claims of research misconduct in past academic papers. Geoff Bennett discussed more with Theo Baker, the student journalist who first published the allegations.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
