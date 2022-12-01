Student reporters at odds with administrators over story in school newspaper

Autry Rozendal:

The problem started for the staff of the online newspaper The Pearl Post when they published a story about the library closing. The librarian left her position last October due to the Los Angeles Unified School District's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Editor in chief Delilah Brumer says the staffs decision to report and publish the story was straightforward in a school with fewer than 30 employees.

Delilah Brumer, Editor in Chief, The Pearl Post: It's very newsworthy at a small school, where everyone notices when someone is gone. It's been almost a year, and the library is still closed.