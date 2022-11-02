Students in Iran refuse to back down from protests sparked by death of young woman

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the U.S. called for Iran to lose its position on a U.N. commission that promotes female empowerment as punishment for Iran's ongoing crackdown against protesters.

Nationwide demonstrations are now in their seventh week sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Nick Schifrin and producer Zeba Warsi have been speaking to students in Iran and report that, despite Iran's attempts at suppression, the national protests persist.