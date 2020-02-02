Student Reporting Labs tackles gender stereotyping in sports

Malik:

I first started cheerleading because I wanted to learn how to tumble. And I came to one of those open practices and I just fell in love with it. Once or twice they probably called me gay, or they'd probably be like, 'Oh, he's so femboy,' but really, that's not how it is on the competition floor. Being the only male on the team. It doesn't make me insecure about my spot or anything like that.

Jazmin Sims, cheerleading coach: I feel like he's gotten the girls, I don't know, excited about the season. The dynamic of the teams definitely increased, I feel like in a positive way.

Billy Young, wrestling coach: It doesn't matter of your male or female. If you put in the work, you'll be successful. And we always say that, to be the best, you gotta work harder than everybody else.