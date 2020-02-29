Suburban, rural votes in South Carolina ‘critical’ for Dems

Daniel Bush:

Well, Hari, the number one thing for so many voters is electability. They want to see a Democrat emerge from this crowded primary field, still crowded, with a bunch of people there at the top who can beat president Donald Trump. That's what voters told me again and again across the state in the last couple of days. They want a Democrat who is electable. They all agree on that.

However, the party voters are still very divided about who they think can do the best job down here in South Carolina. Former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading in polls. There are a lot of voters leaning in his direction, but more progressive voters are still looking at Bernie Sanders here in South Carolina and also Pete Buttigieg as well. Those are the three that are sort of standing out the most. And the billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, who has been doing well here as well.