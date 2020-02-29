Voters ‘thinking strategically’ in South Carolina primary

Gavin Jackson:

Yeah, definitely. You know, South Carolina always plays kind of that determining role, there's some clarity and it's funny because I did talk to our chairman of the Democratic Party here after the debate on Tuesday in Charleston and asked him, do you know travel, did we get any clarity to dinner tonight? And he said, "no, but we have clarity at 7 p.m. on Saturday." So when the polls close tonight, 7:00 p.m., we'll definitely start getting some idea about who might be leading the pack here. Obviously, Bernie Sanders has the momentum coming in here. But Joe Biden, polls are showing that he's having a pretty strong resurgence. A lot of people are cutting out to just Joe getting back on the ground here in South Carolina this past week. You know, he was one of the few candidates that actually went to church here on this past Sunday, which is really kind of surprise when we look at how candidates are treating South Carolina this go around. I mean, several candidates aren't even in the state today, even if they're you know, Bernie Sanders is not going be in the state today. He might come in second place, but won't be giving a speech from South Carolina. Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Tom Steyer will be in the state. And so if folks are noticing, they are paying attention, they watch that debate. They've been seeing ads on TV, of course, just, you know, besieged by ads. And then also, you know, voting with people that they that they've known. And when you see someone like Congressman Jim Clyburn giving that endorsement, folks take note of things like that and they do vote with her heart.