Venezuela’s oil-rich city crippled by ongoing crises

Marcia Biggs:

Since 2013, when President Nicolas Maduro was elected, Venezuela's been suffering the world's worst economic contraction outside of a warzone, and few cities have suffered more than Maracaibo. Of the roughly five million migrants who have already left the country, many came from here, escaping failing hospitals and schools, rising malnutrition, unemployment and poverty. Then last year, a catastrophic blow: a wave of looting after the country's electric grid failed and the city lost power for an entire week. Over 500 businesses were ransacked, many of which never reopened. None were hit harder than this former destination for vacationers and business travelers. The hotel Brisas Del Norte. Odalis Vergara is the hotel manager. She's worked here since it opened 22 years ago. She says on the morning of March 12, armed men arrived in trucks, prepared for demolition: furniture, carpets, electronics, even the countertops were ripped out. Everything down to the electrical cables in the ceiling.