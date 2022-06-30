How the White House is reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling on immigration policy

Laura Barrón-López:

It still is a big factor, because, even with this remain-in-Mexico policy being a win, the Supreme Court decision being a win for the administration, there could be additional litigation on that.

The administration has tried multiple times to do away with this policy. And the second attempt could come under lawsuits from Texas itself. Now, Title 42 is still out there. It is something that the administration has been forced to keep in place. And, as we know, what that does is, it requires — it allows the government to immediately expel asylum seekers without any kind of asylum process or them to claim asylum.

And there's roughly one million that have been expelled under the Biden administration immediately when they're encountered at the border. So far, as I was talking to some Democratic pollsters, for them, it's not really an issue in the midterms right now. It seems to have receded in the public's consciousness, because inflation, high gas prices.

January 6 hearings are actually more front of mind for Democratic voters. For Republican voters, one thing I found interesting was that, during the January 6 hearings this week, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tweeting about immigration and tweeting about Biden's — President Biden's — quote — "open borders."

So that is definitely something that Republicans are going to be hammering going into November.