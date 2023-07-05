Supreme Court decision limits how prisoners can challenge their convictions

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
John Yang
Amid the flurry of Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, student loans and election law, the justices also handed down a decision on what seemed to be a rather technical question of law. It has big consequences for federal prisoners trying to challenge their convictions. John Yang discussed the case with Daniel Medwed, author of “Barred: Why the Innocent Can't Get Out of Prison.”
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
