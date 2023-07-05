Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court decision limits how prisoners can challenge their convictions

Amid the flurry of Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, student loans and election law, the justices also handed down a decision on what seemed to be a rather technical question of law. It has big consequences for federal prisoners trying to challenge their convictions. John Yang discussed the case with Daniel Medwed, author of “Barred: Why the Innocent Can't Get Out of Prison.”

