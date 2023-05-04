Why a woman says she met and forgave the man who shot and paralyzed her decades earlier

America’s epidemic of gun violence gets plenty of coverage, but we don’t focus nearly enough on the victims living with the life-long impacts of that violence. We have the story of what happens when one of those survivors meets the person who pulled the trigger. William Brangham tells how an unlikely reunion recently came about in Florida. It’s part of our series, Searching for Justice.

