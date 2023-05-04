Why a woman says she met and forgave the man who shot and paralyzed her decades earlier

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Mike Fritz
Mike Fritz
Leave your feedback
America’s epidemic of gun violence gets plenty of coverage, but we don’t focus nearly enough on the victims living with the life-long impacts of that violence. We have the story of what happens when one of those survivors meets the person who pulled the trigger. William Brangham tells how an unlikely reunion recently came about in Florida. It’s part of our series, Searching for Justice.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more