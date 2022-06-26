Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade puts other rights at risk

Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging President Biden to take immediate action to protect abortion rights following the Supreme Court decision. It also comes after Justice Clarence Thomas said in his concurring opinion the court should reconsider other precedents such as same-sex marriage. Kenji Yoshino, a professor of constitutional law at the NYU Law School, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

