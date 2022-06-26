Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
How doctors are reacting to the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Andrew Corkery

After the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, Americans seeking reproductive health care are facing profound logistical, legal and medical obstacles. Women’s health clinics in several states are already canceling appointments overs fears of violating state laws that now restrict or ban abortion. Dr. Jamila Perritt, president of Physicians for Reproductive Health, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

