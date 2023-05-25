Supreme Court decision weakens EPA authority, scales back scope of Clean Water Act

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
The Supreme Court has again weakened the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency. The case involved the EPA blocking an Idaho couple from building a house near a lake on their property, saying the construction would pollute water protected by the Clean Water Act. William Brangham discussed the case with Coral Davenport.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
