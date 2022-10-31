Supreme Court hears arguments in cases that could end affirmative action

John Yang:

Judy, past Supreme Court decisions have said that colleges can use race as one of many factors in admissions, as long as they don't use quotas or don't give applicants any rigid, categorical benefit based solely on race.

The plaintiffs in today's cases are asking the justices to rule that any consideration of race is unconstitutional.

Today's oral arguments were a marathon, lasting nearly five hours.

And in the courtroom for all of it, Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal."

Marcia, congratulations on surviving that.

(LAUGHTER)

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": It was a tough job, very tough.

(LAUGHTER)